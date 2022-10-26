Bela Kiss: Prologue

Not Available

A true story, Bela Kiss was one of the the most brutal serial killers, who killed 23 young women during the beginning of the first World War. The blood-drained bodies were found in metal barrels, conserved in alcohol. According to rumors, he was still seen decades later, in different parts of the world. He never was found and so the whereabouts of this man are unknown, even today. Almost a century later, five bank robbers search for a hideaway in a remote hotel, as they flee from the police. Brutal and unforeseen events take overhand and build a bridge to the past. The assumed safe house turns into a nightmare... is Bela Kiss still alive?