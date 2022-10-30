Not Available

Heavy clouds hang over the tobacco fields in the mountainous jungle of north western Argentina. Here, far from the big city, live Ernesto and Helena. They long to have children, but their passion is spent. One day, Helena’s cousin Joaquín arrives. He has just gone through detox and his mother has banished him to this remote place for rehabilitation. Although they all keep to themselves, the young man’s presence brings life to their marriage. An atmosphere begins to develop that nobody can control. Although Helena rebuffs Joaquín’s advances, she develops a desire for the young man’s physicality which she secretly nurtures. Meanwhile, Joaquín and Ernesto explore the wilderness around them, go hunting in the woods, tend the fields and attend cockfights, all the time growing closer to each other than they would care to admit. They all deny their emotions and the physical attraction they feel for each other. But unfulfilled passions find unpredictable ways of getting what they want.