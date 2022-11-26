Belfast Boxers

Not Available

Why box? Is it the thrill of competition, or the lure of commercial riches, the chance to compete at the Olympics, or a simple need to test oneself. This film details the motivations of the Belfast boxing fraternity, as juniors and veterans, amateurs and seasoned professionals disclose their ambitions and the sacrifices they make to achieve them. This DoubleBand Films Ltd. documentary features a number of notable boxers. Amongst the key contributors are Wayne 'The Pocket Rocket' McCullough, just embarking on a professional career that would see him crowned WBC Bantamweight champion, Dave 'Boy' McAuley, at the time the IBF Flyweight champion, Joe Lowe, an aspiring amateur, and Tom McGaharan the manager of the Immaculata Amateur Boxing Club in west Belfast.