Not Available

Belford

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A psychological horror film following a 21 year old named Danny who travels to Belford, a surprisingly unpopular small town in the upper coast of Queensland, to attend Belford University, a multi subject institution which bases around christianity. As Danny settles in, he begins to notice increasingly unnatural situations which begin to ponder through his mind, as he explores his bad side as things begin to become twisted, as the University is hiding a dark secret along with its sketchy town.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images