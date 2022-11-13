Not Available

A psychological horror film following a 21 year old named Danny who travels to Belford, a surprisingly unpopular small town in the upper coast of Queensland, to attend Belford University, a multi subject institution which bases around christianity. As Danny settles in, he begins to notice increasingly unnatural situations which begin to ponder through his mind, as he explores his bad side as things begin to become twisted, as the University is hiding a dark secret along with its sketchy town.