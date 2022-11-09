Belgrade with Boris Malagurski

Not Available

As the first feature documentary film about Belgrade, it presents the Serbian capital through the eyes of its inhabitants, presenting the history, culture, food and nightlife of the city. The film is hosted by Boris Malagurski, who aimed to capture the spirit of the Serbian capital, the unique quality and energy of a city which, in spite of being destroyed over 40 times in its history, was rebuilt every time, making its citizens themselves the greatest attraction of the city. The documentary features interviews with prominent Belgraders, such as tennis player Novak Djokovic. The spontaneity of Belgraders is presented in the film, presenting Belgrade as a place where visitors can get to know the locals very fast. Malagurski also presented Belgrade's museums, churches, streets and every part of the city without which Belgrade's picture would not be complete.