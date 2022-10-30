Believe In Love

Not Available

The domestic luxury wedding gown brand, has decided to ask the best model to endorse its brand so as to enter the international market, the chosen one is the top model Le Qi. Le Qi is the hottest topic of all the conversations in the fashion world and the entertainment business. According to the planning of her manager, they both will fly to the beautiful seaside of Xiamen to sign the endorsement contract at the headquarters of the wedding gown brand. However, because of the opposition of the head designer Tang Jun, the collision of the secret rules of the entertainment business, the touch of shallow feelings… As two different worlds and their respective intangible rules will collide, two people will experience the sparkle with wit and extraordinarily romantic first love.