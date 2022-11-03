Believe It or Else

Not Available

In this spoof of the newsreel series, we meet a man who drinks large amounts of milk, a snake charmer, a man building a ship in a bottle, the world's loudest hog caller, a man who hasn't left his room for years, a human basketball, an optical illusion, a new giant telescope showing life on Mars and none on the moon, a wishing well in Egypt, the world's fastest woodcutter, the country's most accurate knife thrower, the sounds made by ants, and a man who saws people in half. Egghead keeps saying he doesn't believe it.