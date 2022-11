Not Available

"Believe It or Not" happens in July of the Lunar Calendar, when the door between Hell and the World opens and many ghosts escape. A teenager suddenly dies in his apartment; Officer Kenny (Francis NG Chun-yue) investigates the case. At the same time dumb guy Joe (Sam LEE Chan-sum), Lon and Fatty experience strange things on the date of 'Ghost Festival' Later, a ghost attaches itself to the body of Mandy. Lon, who is the grandson of Gradda Lung, feels something worse impending..