The Drive. The Fumble. The Shot. The Decision. José Mesa. And so it goes for Cleveland sports fans. BELIEVELAND attempts to explain the masochistic devotion many Browns, Indians, and Cavs fans have when it comes to cheering for teams that continue to break our hearts. Including interviews with ghosts of sports heroes past, current Cleveland personalities, and many of the very fanatics that keep taking their licks, BELIEVELAND is like group therapy where the patients are the ones asking “why, Why, WHY!” Only true Clevelanders can understand our love for our city, our loyalty to our teams, and the mentality that hungers for more even though it’s been 50 years since our last championship. And that’s because one day–one day–we’ll be able to say, “I told you so” to everyone who refuses to believe.