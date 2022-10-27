Not Available

Bella Mafia is a 1997 American television film starring Vanessa Redgrave and Dennis Farina. Redgrave was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film. It is based on the book "Bella Mafia" written in 1991 by English author Lynda La Plante. " Don Roberto Luciano turns informer for the biggest Mafia trial in history, but his family pays a terrible price. The head of the family, his three sons, his two grandsons and his nephew are all killed leaving the five widows to reclaim their inheritance from a dangerous Mafioso."