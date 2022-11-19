Bella, Maia and Nick. From nothing to something to something else, part 1

Not Available

Bella, Maia and Nick witnesses the reunion of three teenagers surrounded by musical instruments in a room overlooking the sea. They play the instruments or rather play with them, mounting and using them in unfamiliar ways. Together, they try out and abandon ideas, switch instruments, invent others (the windowpane or the wooden cupboard). They stop, start again, get bored, distracted or excited. “We should”, “What if”, “I can’t”, “Try this”, “What else can we do?” Meanwhile, the camera records what happens, what is about to happen or, even, what fails to happen. It stays in the transition “from nothing to something” and in between one attempt and the next.