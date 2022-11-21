Belladonna: Fetish Fanatic 15

Not Available

Director Aiden Riley guides us through the intriguing world of kinky lesbian lust in the four smoldering, Sapphic scenes of Fetish Fanatic 15. Eight of the hottest young sluts in the porn industry pair off and enjoy a variety of perversions and distractions in their passionate quests to make each other cum! As always in Aiden's releases, the feature includes tons of revealing interviews and backstage footage. Lingerie-clad cuties Maddy O'Reilly and Abella Danger explore one another's plump, jiggling ass and juicy pussy. Sexy brunettes Gabriella Paltrova and Dana DeArmond turn a yoga workout into a sphincter-stretching, fart-sniffing, toe-sucking rendezvous! Athletic Euro-slut Lea Lexis and black beauty Skin Diamond worship each other, eat pussy-flavored bananas and use a frozen dessert pop as a double dildo. Finally, bitchy babe Sinn Sage wipes the insipid smile off of pretty girlfriend Sasha Heart, replacing it with her O face via a passionate strap-on fucking!