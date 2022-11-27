Not Available

Get entertained and educated by one of the industries sexiest starlets. Director/performer Belladonna says, "This is my kind of instructional movie," and when the topic is sex, who better to do the instructing? The epic triple-DVD "Belladonna's How To: Fuck!" presents hands-on, hard-core demonstrations, with side lessons covering everything from blow jobs to anal hygiene to nutrition tips. Along the way, the tattooed temptress engages her partners - French/Vietnamese porn favorite Katsuni, studs Mark Wood and Mr. Pete - in intimate interviews about the mechanics and philosophy of fucking.