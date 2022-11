Not Available

Bellator XI was a mixed martial arts event promoted by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Friday, June 12, 2009 in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena. It broadcasted nationally in the U.S. via tape-delay the following night on Saturday, June 13, 2009 through an exclusive television agreement with ESPN Deportes. This event featured the finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.