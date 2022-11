Not Available

Bellator XIII was a mixed martial arts event by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Thursday, April 8, 2010 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.[1][2] The card featured two quarter-final bouts of the Featherweight and Lightweight tournaments Bellator is holding in its second season. The event was distributed live in prime time by FOX Sports Net and its regional sports network affiliates