Bellator 132: Pitbull vs. Straus 2 took place January 16, 2015 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The event aired live in prime time on Spike TV. Bellator 132 was headlined by a Featherweight Championship rematch between Patricio "Pitbull" Freire and Daniel Straus. The two originally met in a closely contested fight at Bellator 45 on May 21, 2011, with Freire winning the bout via unanimous decision.