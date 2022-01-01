Not Available

Bellator 134: The British Invasion took place February 27, 2015 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event aired live during prime time on Spike TV, and was followed up with an encore of the entire event. The main card of Bellator 134 was announced on the air during Bellator 131. President Scott Coker announced the main card fights would feature fighters representing the United States taking on fighters representing the United Kingdom. The event was headlined by a Light Heavyweight Championship match between current champion Emanuel Newton and Bellator 2014 Summer Series Light Heavyweight Tournament Winner Liam McGeary.