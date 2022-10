Not Available

Bellator 135: Warren vs. Galvao 2 took March 27, 2015 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The event aired live in prime time on Spike TV. This event headlined the Bellator Bantamweight Championship between champion Joe Warren and challenger Marcos Galvao. Mike Richman was expected to face Eduardo Dantas but forced out by injury. As a result, L.C. Davis vs. Hideo Tokoro elevated to the co-main event.