Bellator 136: Brooks vs. Jansen took place on April 10, 2015 at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California. The event aired live in prime time on Spike TV. This event was headlined by Lightweight Championship match between current champion Will Brooks and Season 7 Lightweight Tournament Winner Dave Jansen. The co-main event was a middleweight fight between longtime kickboxer Joe Schilling and Rafael Carvalho.