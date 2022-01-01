Not Available

Bellator 168: Sakara vs Beltran will be held on December 10, 2016 at the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy. The event will air live in prime time on Spike TV. In the main event, Alessio Sakara faces Joey Beltran. Sakara made his Bellator debut earlier this year at the first Bellator event in Italy and defeated Brian Rogers by knockout in the second round. The event will also feature Bellator Kickboxing bouts including an anticipated female flyweight rematch between Denise Kielholtz and Gloria Peritore, the woman who defeated her this past June. The bout will be for the inaugural Bellator Kickboxing Female Flyweight World Championship.