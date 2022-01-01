Not Available

Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd was held on March 3, 2017 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The event aired live in prime time on Spike TV. The main event featured Marloes Coenen versus Julia Budd for the inaugural Bellator women's featherweight title.[6] This was the first time a woman's bout has headlined a Bellator card. Kendall Grove was originally scheduled to face Chris Honeycutt at this event. However, Honeycutt was removed from the bout on February 28 and replaced by three-time UFC veteran and Bellator newcomer Mike Rhodes. Rhodes then failed to make weight and the fight was cancelled. Joe Taimanglo was scheduled to face Steve Garcia on this card. However, the fight was removed from the card after Taimanglo missed weight.