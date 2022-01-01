Bellator 21

Not Available

Bellator XXI was a mixed martial arts event held by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Thursday, June 10, 2010 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.[1] The card featured the final tournament fight in the Lightweight division. The winner was crowned the Bellator season 2 Lightweight winner and will face the current Bellator Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez sometime during season 3. The event was distributed live in prime time by FOX Sports Net and its regional sports network affiliates.