Not Available

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader took place on January 26, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The event aired live on Paramount Network and DAZN. This event concluded the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix by awarding the winner of the main event with the Bellator Heavyweight championship. This belt was vacated in May 2016 by Vitaly Minakov, who had not defended the title since April 2014.