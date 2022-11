Not Available

Bellator 228: Pitbull vs. Archuleta is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will take place on DAZN. The event will feature a Bellator Featherweight Championship bout between the champion Patricio Freire and Juan Archuleta, which a first round bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.