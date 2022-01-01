Not Available

Bellator Milan/Bellator 230 took place on October 12, 2019 at Ex Palalido (Allianz Cloud) in Milan, Italy. The event marked the fifth event in Bellator's European series, with the Bellator Milan portion of the card airing on Channel 5 in the UK, including the light heavyweight bout between Alessio Sakara and Canaan Grigsby. The fights billed as Bellator 230 were shown on Paramount Network and DAZN, with the headlining bout featuring former Bellator Middleweight Champion Rafael Carvalho and Vadim Nemkov.