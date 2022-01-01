Bellator 3 & 4

Not Available

Bellator III and Bellator IV were two episodes of the mixed martial arts promotion, Bellator Fighting Championships, created from a single event. The event took place on Friday, April 17, 2009 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Each episode featured half of the bouts from the third Bellator event. Bellator III aired nationally in the U.S. via tape-delay the following night on Saturday, April 18, 2009 through an exclusive television agreement with ESPN Deportes. Bellator IV aired on on Saturday, April 25, 2009.