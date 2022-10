Not Available

Bellator XXXIV was a mixed martial arts event held by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on Thursday, October 28, 2010 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.[1] The card featured the final round of the Bellator 115-pound women's tournament in Bellator's third season,[2] as well as Hector Lombard defending his middleweight title. The event was distributed live in prime time by FOX Sports Net and its regional sports network affiliates.