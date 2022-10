Not Available

Bellator XXXIX is an upcoming mixed martial arts event to be held by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2011 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.[1] The card is expected to feature at least one semi-final fight in the Bellator Season Four Welterweight Tournament.[2] The event will be distributed live in prime time by MTV2.