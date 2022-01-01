Bellator 62

Not Available

Bellator LXII took place on March 23, 2012 at Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. The event hosted the opening round of Bellator's Season Six Lightweight Tournament. Eric Prindle and Thiago Santos were supposed to have their rematch of the Season Five Heavyweight Tournament Final on this card, after having been delayed a week from Bellator 61. Santos, however, failed to make weight and the bout was cancelled, and Prindle was awarded the tournament win by default. A scheduled fight between Cosmo Alexandre and Oscar de la Parra was also scrapped.