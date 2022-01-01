Bellator 69

Not Available

Bellator LXIX took place on May 18, 2012 at the L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The event was distributed live in prime time by MTV2. Background This event held the finals of the Season Six Middleweight tournament. With Hector Lombard leaving for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Middleweight title was vacated. On April 25, 2012, Bellator CEO Bjorn Rebney announced that the winner of the Middleweight tournament finale between Maiquel Falcão and Andreas Spang will face Alexander Shlemenko to crown the company's new Middleweight champion.