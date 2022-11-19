Not Available

New Orleans, La. – The Bellator 70 weigh-ins have been completed from New Orleans, Louisiana in preparation for Bellator’s Friday night event at Harrah’s New Orleans, which features the Bellator Heavyweight Title Fight between Champion Cole Konrad and Eric Prindle. Also, a highly-anticipated Bellator Season 6 Bantamweight Tournament Semifinal fight will take place as Luis Nogueira will square off against Hiroshi Nakamura while Rich Clementi will meet Derek Campos in a lightweight contest. Additionally, the Bellator Season 6 Lightweight Tournament will be decided as Rick Hawn takes on Brent Weedman. Both men showed the other vast amounts of respect ahead of their fight on Friday night. “I’m looking forward to fireworks,” said Weedman. “This is the toughest opponent I’ve had in my career. We’re going to put on a show for the fans in New Orleans.”