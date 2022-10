Not Available

Bellator LXXI was an mixed martial arts event held by Bellator Fighting Championships. The event took place on June 22, 2012 at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in Chester, West Virginia. The card was part of Bellator's annual Summer Series and featured the opening round fights in the Summer Series Light Heavyweight Tournament. The event was distributed live in prime time by EPIX and online at SpikeTV.com.