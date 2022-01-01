Bellator 93

Not Available

Bellator XCIII took place on March 21, 2013 at the Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston, Maine.[14] The event was distributed live in prime time by Spike TV and featured the Season Seven Lightweight Tournament Final. Ben Saunders and Douglas Lima were scheduled to have a rematch on this card to decide the winner of the Bellator Season 8 Welterweight Tournament Final. However, Lima broke his hand and the match was delayed until later in the year.[16] Heavyweights Brett Rogers and Eric Prindle were scheduled to face each other on this card. However, the week leading up to the show it was announced that Prindle had pulled out of the bout due to an injury. Jon Lemke defeated Jesse Erickson to kick off the event for the night and marked Bellator's 800th Fight in the history of the company.