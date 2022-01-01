Not Available

Bellator MMA & Glory: Dynamite 1 was a mixed martial arts and kickboxing hybrid event held on September 19, 2015 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA. The event aired live and free in prime time on Spike. The second tier of the show was a Glory Kickboxing card that was headlined by a bout for the vacant Glory Light Heavyweight Championship between Saulo Cavalari and Zack Mwekassa. The third tier of the show was a one night, four-man light heavyweight tournament featuring Phil Davis, Muhammed Lawal, Emanuel Newton and Linton Vassell.