Also known as Bellator USO Salute to the Troops: Misech vs. Perez. This was an event for Bellator MMA that took place on December 20, 2019 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event took place on Paramount Network and DAZN. The event was expected to feature a heavyweight bout between the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett and UFC veteran Ronny Markes. However, the bout was cancelled after Barnett was pulled due to illness just moments before the fight was scheduled to take place. The originally scheduled bantamweight bout between Toby Miesch and Erik Perez was bumped to the main event.