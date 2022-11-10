Not Available

Belle de Jour

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paris Films Productions

Beautiful young housewife Séverine Serizy cannot reconcile her masochistic fantasies with her everyday life alongside dutiful husband Pierre. When her lovestruck friend Henri mentions a secretive high-class brothel run by Madame Anais, Séverine begins to work there during the day under the name Belle de Jour. But when one of her clients grows possessive, she must try to go back to her normal life.

Cast

Catherine DeneuveSéverine Serizy
Michel PiccoliHenri Husson
Jean SorelPierre Serizy
Geneviève PageMadame Anais
Pierre ClémentiMarcel
Françoise FabianCharlotte

View Full Cast >

Images