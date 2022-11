Not Available

This is the fabulous tale of Grisélidis Réal, prostitute and poet, woven together from images and archive material that conjure up her extraordinary life and world. Her writings chart her days spent in a Swiss brothel and her time as an activist in Paris, tracing her political ideals as this impassioned woman took the world by storm. It’s a pure joy to (re)discover her texts here, as if in an exquisitely revised edition.