Glasgow-based indie pop group Belle & Sebastian have been turning out best-selling albums since their inception in 1996, and have been hailed as Scotland's No. 1 band thanks to their ear-catching blend of classical and electronic instruments. This release includes the video from their 2003 "Step into My Office, Baby" EP, along with the audio tracks and photo gallery accompaniments to "Love on the March" and "Desperation Made a Fool of Me."