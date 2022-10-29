1941

Belle Starr

  • Western

Release Date

September 11th, 1941

Studio

20th Century Fox

After her family's mansion is burned down by Yankee soldiers for hiding the rebel leader Captain Sam Starr (Scott) Belle Shirley (Tierney) vows to take revenge. Breaking Starr out of prison, she joins his small guerrilla group for a series of raids on banks and railroads, carpetbaggers and enemy troops. Belle's bravado during the attacks earns her a reputation amongst the locals as well as the love of Starr himself. The pair get married, but their relationship starts to break down when Sam Starr lets a couple of psychotic rebels into the gang, leaving Belle to wonder if he really cares about the Southern cause.

Cast

Gene TierneyBelle Starr
Dana AndrewsMaj. Thomas Crail
Shepperd StrudwickEd Shirley (as John Shepperd)
Elizabeth PattersonSarah
Chill WillsBlue Duck
Louise BeaversMammy Lou

