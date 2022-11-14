Belles de rêve

Not Available

The police discover that a series of rapes are all connected by the victims being patients of Dr. Corte, played by Gabriel Pontello as a sort of Dr Jekyll / Mr Hyde figure. This one is clearly a porn spoof on the Jekyll/Hyde films, and it has some funny moments mixed in with the suspense/horror, along with several hot sex scenes. Don't let the "rape" scenes dissuade you from watching. A lot of these scenes are tongue-in-cheek and the film doesn't take itself too seriously. The opening scene with France Lomay in the shower is a variation on the famous shower scene from Psycho, but bloodless. The film begins abruptly, btw; even though it seems as though there might be something missing, the credits do not appear until after the first scene is over. Notice the cast is much larger than the earlier Dorcel films. More beautiful actresses this time. Standouts include a hot g/g with Eva and Evelyne (two pretty blondes), and Marie-Christine Chireix with Ghislaine Garet...