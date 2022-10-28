Not Available

Bellicher: Cel

  Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pupkin

Michael Bellicher wakes up one morning to find out that his identity has been stolen. Soon he learns that the perpetrator is using his stolen ID for all kinds of illegal action. Michael tries to find out who is behind all this, when, to his horror, his credentials show up at the scene of a big terrorist attack. Suddenly he is public enemy number one…

Cast

Anniek PheiferGuusje van Donnee
Anna DrijverKirsten Bellicher
Huub StapelSteiner
Erwin BozzoliniCID
Benja BruijningVince Batte
Manoushka Zeegelaar-BreeveldMargot Westerveld

Images