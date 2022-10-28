Bellicher: Cel

Michael Bellicher wakes up one morning to find out that his identity has been stolen. Soon he learns that the perpetrator is using his stolen ID for all kinds of illegal action. Michael tries to find out who is behind all this, when, to his horror, his credentials show up at the scene of a big terrorist attack. Suddenly he is public enemy number one…
|Anniek Pheifer
|Guusje van Donnee
|Anna Drijver
|Kirsten Bellicher
|Huub Stapel
|Steiner
|Erwin Bozzolini
|CID
|Benja Bruijning
|Vince Batte
|Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld
|Margot Westerveld
