Tells the story of detective Remo Bellini, who gets pulled into a web of death and mysteries that take him to a world of illusions where everything is a self-created fantasy. He's taken by this evil inside that makes him lose a sense of reality with visions, anguish and loneliness - everything takes him down a path of no return. He can't understand what's happening, but the deaths surrounding him are getting closer and closer. It's a race against time before it's too late.