Bellini: I Puritani

A passionate young couple finds itself caught up in a conflict between opposing political factions. Entangled as they are in a web of political intrigue, deception and madness, will the power of their love prevail? Set in England during the Civil War, Bellini’s last opera I puritani opposes Royalist cavaliers and rebellious Puritans. Its sweeping historical drama and romantic intrigues drew rapturous music of melancholy intensity from the composer. For the first time, this production includes the entire score written for the work’s Paris premiere.