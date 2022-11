Not Available

Legendary soprano Anna Netrebko stars as Elvira in this superb production of Vincenzo Bellini's "I Puritani," filmed live at the Metropolitan Opera. Believing her fiancé, Arturo (Eric Cutler), has left her for another woman, Elvira goes mad. This superb creation features conductor Patrick Summers leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Franco Vasallo co-stars as Ricardo and John Relyea as Giorgio.