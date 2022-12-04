Bellini: The Capulets & the Montagues

Not Available

Vincenzo Bellini wrote two tragic operas for Teatro La Fenice: I Capuleti e i Montecchi and Beatrice di Tenda. The first, composed in 1830 and to the story of Romeo and Juliet but not based on Shakespeare but rather on an early nineteenth-century tragedy by Luigi Scevola in a new production by Arnaud Bernard (direction), Alessandro Camera (sets) and Maria Carla Ricotti (costumes), co-produced with Fondazione Arena di Verona (where it was presented at the Teatro Filarmonico in November 2013) and with the Greek National Opera of Athens. The cast includes Jessica Pratt and Mihaela Marcu as Giulietta; Sonia Ganassi and Paola Gardina as Romeo; Shalva Mukeria and Francesco Marsiglia as Tebaldo; Rubén Amoretti as Capellio; and Luca Dall’Amico as Lorenzo, conducted by Omer Meir Wellber.