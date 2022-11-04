Not Available

Bells of San Fernando

  • Western
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Screen Guild Productions

Bells of San Fernando was advertised as a romantic adventure, but it plays more like a Western. Donald Woods plays an Irish immigrant who teams with Mexican gal Gloria Warren to combat land baron Anthony Warde. Whenever the plot lags, Warren sings. Catch the name of "Renault Duncan" in the screenplay credits of Bells of San Fernando. It's really actor Duncan Renaldo, aka "The Cisco Kid" -- which may explain why the film looks like a thinly disguised "Cisco" episode.

Cast

Byron FoulgerFrancisco Garcia, Mission Blacksmith
Anthony WardeJuan Mendoza
Monte BlueGovernor Don Sebastian Fernando
Paul NewlanGueyon, Garcia's Assistant
David LeonardFather Xavier
Gordon B. ClarkeHenchman Enrico (as Gordon Clarke)

View Full Cast >

Images