Bellydance for the Beautiful Freaks, Gothic Belly Dance with Tempest For the free spirits and the urban rebels, for Beautiful Freaks of every persuasion who revel in the unusual and the unique, welcome to an offering of self-expression through dance. Join Tempest, a pioneer of Gothic Bellydance in the US, to learn steps and combinations based on the vocabulary of bellydance and adapted to look awesome on a club dancefloor. Belly dance is an ancient dance of sensuality, body awareness, and cultural blending. In the course of its long history, it has experienced celebration, exaltation, rejection, and ban. It has been worshiped. It has been damned. It has traveled continent to continent and become infused with the wealth of many cultures.