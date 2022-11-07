Bellyfruit

Three very different Los Angeles teenage girls find themselves pregnant and dealing with poverty, drugs and confusion. Shanika (Tamara LaSeon Bass) has a drug addict for a mother and is currently living in a foster home. Araceley (Tonatzin Mondragon) tries living with her loser and broke boyfriend after her parents kick her out of their house out of shame. Tina (Keely Vint), born to a teenage mother herself, isn't sure who the father of her child is.
|Michael Peña
|Oscar
|T.E. Russell
|Damon
|Kimberly Scott
|Carmen Duncan
|Roberto Alvarez
|Lucky
|James DuMont
|Lou
|Soledad St. Hilaire
|Miss Alvarez
View Full Cast >