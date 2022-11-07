Bellyfruit

Not Available

Three very different Los Angeles teenage girls find themselves pregnant and dealing with poverty, drugs and confusion. Shanika (Tamara LaSeon Bass) has a drug addict for a mother and is currently living in a foster home. Araceley (Tonatzin Mondragon) tries living with her loser and broke boyfriend after her parents kick her out of their house out of shame. Tina (Keely Vint), born to a teenage mother herself, isn't sure who the father of her child is.