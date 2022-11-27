Not Available

Richard Streitmatter-Tran was orphaned as an infant during the Vietnam war and adopted by a white American family from Massachusetts, where he was subsequently raised. After an eventful formative period which saw him join the US military, serve in desert storm, and then attend art school on the G.I. bill, Richard returned to Vietnam to teach art at university before leaving his job a few years ago to pursue a full time career as an artist. 'Belong' follows Richard as he reflects on his life, his work and his legacy, with his thoughts and memories framed by lyrics from the 5 songs that have been most significant to his journey so far. 'Belong' was filmed across Singapore during Richard's residency at the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art, and is the second in the 'How We Live Now' series of short films, exploring the importance of music in people's lives.