Belonging To Laura is a modernization and hilariously witty remake of Oscar Wilde's classic play Lady Windermere's Fan. The play takes place on Laura Windermere's 21st Birthday. Engaged to Tiernan, they are the golden couple of the Dublin crowd. With their big day fast approaching, Laura's world is turned upside down when her best friends gleefully break the news that Tiernan has been seen with a mysterious and sexy older woman. Laura learns the hard way that she is not as perfect as she, and everyone else, believed.